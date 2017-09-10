Romelu Lukaku continued his fine start to life as a Manchester United player with a goal against Stoke City on Saturday.

Lukaku matches Van Persie and Ibrahimovic with Man Utd goalscoring feat

The Belgium ace found the back of the net after 57 minutes at the bet365 Stadium, increasing his goalscoring tally to four for the season following his summer move from Everton.

Lukaku also netted a brace against West Ham on the opening weekend of the campaign before also scoring against Swansea City on matchday two.

And, in scoring against Stoke, Lukaku matched a United milestone which some of their best strikers in recent years also achieved.



4 - No player has scored more goals in their first 4 PL games for @ManUtd than Lukaku (4, same as Saha, van Persie & Ibrahimovic). Impact. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 9, 2017

Lukaku's strike against Stoke was his fourth goal in his first four Premier League matches for United, with no player having scored more in the same period.

Robin van Persie, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Louis Saha also netted in their first four league games for the Red Devils before going on to lift silverware with the club.

And Lukaku will certainly be hoping that is a good omen as he looks to lead Jose Mourinho's side to more honours this term.

In addition to matching that United achievement, Lukaku's goal was also his 150th in club football.

Lukaku scored 47 times at his first club Anderlecht, 17 at West Brom, 87 while at Everton and he has notched five goals in all competitions for United, having also netted in the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old's effort initially put United 2-1 up against Stoke but Eric Choupo-Moting scored his second of the game to ensure the match finished 2-2.

Chuopo-Moting fired Stoke in front after 43 minutes before Marcus Rashford equalised in a matter of minutes at the end of the first half.