'We can't be happy' - Zidane hits out an inefficient Madrid

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has criticised his team for being inefficient following a 1-1 home draw with Levante on Saturday.

The draw is Madrid's second straight point at home after they were held 2-2 by Valencia in their last LaLiga outing.

And Zidane's side could find themselves four points off the pace by the end of the weekend with Barcelona and Real Sociedad both carrying perfect records into the third matchday.

"We need to play better and make that up," said the Frenchman.

"We cannot be happy with what we did. Against Valencia we dropped two points, but played well.

"We did not play a good game, clearly. We were better after the break, made chances to score, but it was not a good game.

"One goal today is not enough. With the chances we created, we must be more effective."

Furthermore, he has been left with selection problems after Karim Benzema limped off and was replaced by Gareth Bale after just 27 minutes.

The striker's absence was keenly felt as the hosts failed to turn their chances into a winner after Lucas Vazquez cancelled out the visitors' shock early opener.

Any lay-off - it is reported that Benzema may be out of action for as long as six weeks - will leave Madrid short of attacking options having sold Alvaro Morata to Chelsea and failed to land a replacement in the transfer window.

"We cannot change that now. We have the squad that we have. We will find solutions with what we have here," he said.