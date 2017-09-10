Arsene Wenger has backed Alexis Sanchez to win over dissenting Arsenal fans after he received a mixed reception as a substitute in their 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Wenger backs Sanchez to win over Arsenal boo-boys after jeers on home return

The Chile international was left on the bench on Saturday, having pushed for a move to Manchester City in the final days of the transfer window.

Sanchez was introduced in place of two-goal Danny Welbeck for the final 15 minutes against Eddie Howe's struggling side and was loudly jeered by some supporters.

Wenger does not believe the ill feeling will last, however, claiming he does not know the reasons behind the reaction and expects Sanchez to get the fans back on side.

"I don't know why [he was booed]," Wenger said. "Maybe it was a question of the transfers. He will [win the fans over] quickly."

The Gunners were back on form on Saturday, responding well to their 4-0 demolition at Liverpool a fortnight previously, a result Wenger put down to a lack of confidence.

"That's football - Liverpool lost heavily today," he said, referencing the Reds' 5-0 reverse at Manchester City.

"We lost confidence against Stoke when we played well and lost the game. We were a bit edgy against Liverpool.

"It was also the transfer period and there were players moving away for international games."

Welbeck encouraged his side to keep building on the improvement evident in this victory.

"We have had a difficult few weeks and we got the right result," he said. "But it has to continue."

On Arsenal's attacking options, he said: "It is a good headache for the manager to have up front with me, [Alexandre] Lacazette, [Olivier] Giroud and Sanchez."