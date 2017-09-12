Premier League fixtures & results: TV schedule, live stream & guide to Week 4

Manchester City's thrashing of Liverpool kicked off the weekend return of Premier League football following the latest international break.

There was controversy at the Etihad Stadium due to Sadio Mane's sending off but City asserted their superiority throughout and ended up notching five goals to secure their third win from four.

Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea all secured wins in the 3pm kick-offs on Saturday and Stoke City held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw in the evening match.

Goal has your complete guide to the fourth weekend of fixtures of the season.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Date Match

Time

TV?

Sep 9

Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool

12:30

Sky

Sep 9

Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth

15:00

None

Sep 9

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

15:00

None

Sep 9

Southampton 0-2 Watford

15:00

None

Sep 9

Everton 0-3 Tottenham

15:00

None

Sep 9

Brighton 3-1 West Brom

15:00

None

Sep 9

Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United

17:30

BT

Sep 10

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace

13:30

Sky

Sep 10

Swansea City 0-1 Newcastle United

16:00

Sky

Sep 11

West Ham 2-0 Huddersfield Town

20:00

Sky



Partially thanks to Mane's red card for a high challenge that forced off goalkeeper Ederson, Manchester City made short work of Liverpool.

Sergio Aguero put Pep Guardiola's men in front, and Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane added two each in a convincing 5-0 victory.

Due to their European commitments, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United were also in action on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette was on the scoresheet again as the Gunners swept aside Bournemouth, with Danny Welbeck netting twice.

Alvaro Morata continued his strong start to life in England with another goal and N'Golo Kante's second was enough for Chelsea to edge past Leicester City.

Harry Kane, meanwhile, put another frustrating August behind him with two goals in Tottenham's 3-0 win at Everton and Brighton picked up a first Premier League win over West Brom.

Watford's excellent start under Marco Silva continued at Southampton, who were beaten 2-0 by the Hornets.

In the evening clash, Manchester United lost their 100 per cent record at Stoke City thanks to two goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who cancelled out Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku strikes in a 2-2 draw.

Burnley heaped more pressure on Frank de Boer — who ended up being sacked on Monday — by defeating Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday, while Newcastle United picked up their second win after beating Swansea City 1-0.

On Monday night, Slaven Bilic's West Ham earned their first victory of the season with a 2-0 result against Huddersfield Town.

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

Pos Team

Pld

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Manchester United

4

3

1

0

+10

10

2

Manchester City

4

3

1

0

+8

10

3

Chelsea

4

3

0

1

+3

9

4

Watford

4

2

2

0

+4

8

5

Tottenham

4

2

1

1

+4

7

6

Huddersfield Town

4

2

1

1

+2

7

7

Burnley

4

2

1

1

+1

7

8

Liverpool

4

2

1

1

0

7

9

West Brom

4

2

1

1

0

7

10

Newcastle United

4

2

0

2

+1

6

11

Arsenal

4

2

0

2

-1

6

12

Stoke City

4

1

2

1

0

5

13

Southampton

4

1

2

1

-1

5

14

Brighton

4

1

1

2

-2

4

15

Swansea

4

1

1

2

-3

4

16

Everton

4

1

1

2

-4

4

17

Leicester City

4

1

0

3

-2

3

18

West Ham

4

1

0

3

-6

3

19

Bournemouth

4

0

0

4

-7

0

20

Crystal Palace

4

0

0

4

-7

0



PREMIER LEAGUE TV COVERAGE

In the UK, Premier League games will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and BT Sport, with the BBC broadcasting highlights on Match of the Day. Viewers will also be able to stream games live online using Sky Go and the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel UK online stream

Sky Sports / BT Sport

Sky Go / BT Sport app



In the US, up to 250 Premier League games will be available to watch live on television on NBC's various channels, including NBC, NBCSN and CNBC. These games can be streamed on NBC Sports Live.

The network also announced in June that a further 130 games would be exclusively available with the 'Premier League Pass' on NBC Sports Gold. The 'Premier League Pass' service will cost $50.

US TV channel US online stream

NBC Sports

NBC Sports Live



LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS

Date

Match

Aug 26

Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City

Aug 26

Crystal Palace 0-2 Swansea City

Aug 26

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Southampton

Aug 26

Newcastle United 3-0 West Ham

Aug 26

Watford 0-0 Brighton

Aug 26

Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City

Aug 27

Chelsea 2-0 Everton

Aug 27

West Brom 1-1 Stoke City

Aug 27

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

Aug 27

Tottenham 1-1 Burnley



There was late drama in Saturday's early kick-off, with Raheem Sterling netting a stoppage-time winner to earn Manchester City three points against Bournemouth before being sent off for celebrating with the travelling fans.

City's rivals Manchester United, meanwhile, made it three wins from three by seeing off Leicester thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini in the evening match.

In the 3pm kick-offs, Newcastle United got off the mark by beating struggling West Ham, and Crystal Palace's predicament worsened with a home loss against Swansea City.

Chelsea had Spanish duo Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata to thank for seeing them past Everton in one of Sunday's lunchtime contests, with Stoke ending West Brom's 100 per cent start in the other.

Attention then shifted to Anfield, with Liverpool proving far too strong for a disjointed Arsenal side, while Harry Kane saw his August hoodoo extended into another year as Tottenham endured further Wembley frustration.