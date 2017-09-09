Farouk Khan in advanced talks with Kaizer Chiefs over coaching job

Kaizer Chiefs are looking to bring back former assistant coach Farouk Khan as their head of youth development.

The post is currently held by Conti Kubheka, but reports suggest that he could leave the Soweto giants in the near future.

Speaking to Isolezwe earlier this week, Khan, who is also working as a football pundit for SuperSport International, said he was excited at the prospect of returning to Amakhosi having left the club over a decade ago.

"It's true that when you're a Khosi, you will remain a Khosi for life. My heart is still at Chiefs," Khan said.

"I don't feel good when Chiefs are not doing well. It's not easy to forget about Chiefs when you've worked at the club. My arms will always be open when it comes to Chiefs," he said.

Khan said he's already written to Chiefs on how he intends on helping them improve their academy, and he expects the deal to be finalized in the near future.

"I wrote to Chiefs strategies to help their development teams. For me to join them, Chiefs will have to pay me well. If I agree to join Chiefs, then I will have to leave SuperSport and I won't have time for my youth developmement (Stars of Africa). What they will put on the table has to cover all my needs," he continued.

"Kaizer [Motaung] knows where to find me if he needs me. I understand that he's facing a lot of challenges at the moment. We've already spoken about a lot of things. What's left is for him to decide," he added.

"There are a few teams that contact me apart from Chiefs. It's just a matter of time before we finalize everything with Chiefs," Khan confirmed.