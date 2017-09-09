Former Aizawl FC head coach K.Malsawmkima hospitalized after road accident

Former Aizawl FC head coach K Malsawmkima has been hospitalized in the state capital after a truck rammed into his bike on Saturday morning.

The coach, who is now in charge of Aizawl FC's junior team, has suffered major injuries in his leg and skull, a number of officials and footballers informed Goal from the Mizo city. He was travelling with his wife, who has also been hospitalized but it's understood that she doesn't have any life risk.

Mala, as he is popularly known, is a very well known footballing figure in the north-east and has been pivotal in making the Reds a major force in Indian football. Under his coaching, Aizawl had won the second division I-League three seasons back under his coaching, even though they couldn't avoid relegation under Manuel Retamero and Jahar Das.

The Reds called him back once again last season and he won them the Independence Cup and the MFA Super Cup, before being replaced by Khalid Jamil, who would later go on to win the I-League with the club.

Apart from his stint with Aizawl FC, Kima has also had stints at FC Kulikawn, while under his tutelage, Luangmual reached the Mizoram Premier League finals in the second season.

He has now under treatment at the New Life Hospital, after receiving primary care at the Civil Hospital. He will be operated at 2pm for the skull injuries.