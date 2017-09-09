Oghenekaro Etebo was on song for Feirense in their 3-2 loss to Sporting in the Portuguese top-flight league on Friday.

Etebo scores as Feirense bow to Sporting

The Nigerian scored his second league goal in five games courtesy of Edson Paraiba's assist.

Sporting’s Sebastian Coates opened the scoring in the Estádio Marcolino de Castro 17 minutes into the second half before Bruno Fernandes doubled the Lions’ lead two minutes later.

João Silva put the hosts back into the game with his strike in the 69th minute followed an equaliser from Etebo in the 80th minute.

A late penalty by Bas Dost condemned Feirense to their first defeat of the season against the league leaders as they remain in the sixth spot in Primera Liga with eight points from five games.

Ivory Coast’s Seydou Doumbia was introduced for Sporting as a replacement for Marcos Acuna in the 85th minute.