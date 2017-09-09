Spending a massive amount of money to bring in players is never a sure sign that a club will find success, but the stats so far suggest Paris Saint-Germain have hit the mother load.

Proof that PSG's new trio is a force to be reckoned with

PSG's 5-1 rout over Metz on Friday was the side's fifth win in as many Ligue 1 matches, a new best for the club, and the first time they rolled up five goals against that opponent since 1992.

It was also a banner day for Edinson Cavani, who has found the net in all five matches for PSG so far this term, with Sylvain Wiltord the last player to accomplish that mark while playing with Bordeaux during the 1998-99 season.



5 - Edinson Cavani is the 1st player to score in the first 5 matchdays of a L1 season since Sylvain Wiltord with Bordeaux in 1998/99. Rare. pic.twitter.com/8CWpqy8p2S — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 8, 2017

The €222 million signing of Neymar is also showing early returns, with the Brazilian recording a goal and assist for the third time in four league matches. In his final 47 La Liga matches, the former Barca star only accomplished that feat three times.

And if that weren't enough, the club's addition of Kylian Mbappe is already paying off as well.

Making his PSG debut, the 18-year-old scored on his very first shot on target, and added an assist on top that.



1 - Kylian Mbappé has found the net on his 1st shot on target with Paris in Ligue 1. Donatello. pic.twitter.com/piPIY9QYcA — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 8, 2017

While the newly-formed front line of Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe hasn't been together long enough to make broad assumptions about how it will all pan out, the early signs are absolutely frightening for the rest of Ligue 1.



2 - Against Metz tonight:

Edinson Cavani - 2



Kylian Mbappé - 1 1



Neymar - 1 , 1



Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/HXI4AcsDRj

— OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 8, 2017

PSG must now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they'll travel to take on Celtic on Tuesday before returning to Ligue 1 action with a massive clash against Lyon on September 17.