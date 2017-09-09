Alex Iwobi returns to Arsenal training after injury layoff

News

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Alex Iwobi is back in Arsenal training after recovering from a thigh injury.

The 21-year-old was sidelined for Nigeria’s double-header with Cameroon after missing in the Gunners' team that lost 4-0 to Liverpool.

Iwobi has managed just 11 minutes in the league this season following his introduction for Granit Xhaka in Arsenal’s defeat to Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Nigeria international could make his second league appearance this campaign when Arsenal host AFC Bournemouth in the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.


