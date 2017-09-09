Plateau United and Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC go head to head in a thrilling final day contest to decide a new winner of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Plateau United & MFM in chancy NPFL title battle

The Olukoya Boys boast of 64 points with one game to end the season – one point below Plateau United who have superior goals difference.

Nonetheless, both teams will represent Nigeria in next year’s Caf Champions League with ticket for the Caf Confederation Cup still up for grabs.

Also, there are two relegation places to be decided on Saturday as 13 teams are not assured of survival yet.

Here is your complete guide to the NPFL run-in as the season draws to a close.

LEAGUE TABLE

Pos

Team

Pld

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

1

Plateau United (CCL)

37

18

9

10

47

25

+22

63

2

MFM FC (CCL)

37

19

5

13

41

39

+2

62

3

Enyimba

37

17

7

13

42

28

+14

58

4

Akwa United

37

16

9

12

43

30

+13

57

5

Kano Pillars

37

16

6

15

38

32

+6

54

6

Lobi Stars

37

15

8

14

42

38

+4

53

7

Nasarawa United

37

15

8

14

33

29

+4

53

8

FC Ifeanyi Ubah

37

15

8

14

38

37

+1

53

9

Enugu Rangers

37

14

11

12

39

42

-3

53

10

El Kanemi Warriors

37

17

2

18

37

42

-5

53

11

Rivers United

37

14

10

13

33

29

-4

52

12

Katsina United

37

15

7

15

37

37

0

52

13

Sunshine Stars

37

16

3

18

40

43

-3

51

14

Niger Tornadoes

37

15

6

16

29

35

-6

51

15

Abia Warriors

37

14

8

15

40

35

+5

50

16

Shooting Stars

37

13

11

13

32

36

-4

50

17

Wikki Tourists

37

15

5

17

35

41

-6

50

18

Abubakar Bukola Saraki

37

14

7

16

36

48

-12

49

19

Gombe United (R)

37

11

10

16

32

47

-15

43

20

Remo Stars (R)

37

7

8

22

27

48

-21

29



Key: (CCL) Caf Champions League place assured; Caf Confederation Cup place; relegation zone (R) = relegated

THE TITLE RACE

Plateau United currently lead MFM FC at the summit with one point, but MFM can emerge as champions should they win at El Kanemi Warriors and Plateau falter at home.

One interesting fact is that both teams were relegation battlers last season – with Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men needing a result against FC Ifeanyi Ubah on the last day at the Agege Stadium to avoid the drop.

AFRICAN QUALIFICATION

MFM FC and Plateau United have qualified for next season's Caf Champions League, while Enyimba need a win to seal their place in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Enyimba currently occupy the space for Caf’s second tier club competition, but Akwa United are just a point behind them. The Promise Keepers must win against Kano Pillars and hope the People’s Elephants fumble against Katsina United.

There is a good chance, however, that both will find themselves in Africa. If they qualify for the final of the 2017 Federation Cup.

RELEGATION

Remo Stars and Gombe United have been relegated and ABS FC are also in deep trouble.

As it stands, Lobi Stars, Nasarawa United, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Enugu Rangers, El Kanemi Warriors, Rivers United, Katsina United, Sunshine Stars, Niger Tornadoes, Abia Warriors, Shooting Stars and Wikki Tourists could get relegated on Saturday.

Just three points separate the 6th placed team and 17th ranked team on the log, so a win is crucial for these teams if they are to keep their survival bid alive.

FIXTURES

Round 38: