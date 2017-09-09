Zidane and Ancelotti applaud Premier League transfer window change

Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti have both backed the Premier League's decision to change the closing of the summer transfer window to before the start of the season.

Clubs in England's top flight have approved proposals to finish buying players at 17:00 on the Thursday before the big kick-off in 2018-19, a move that has been widely welcomed by managers as an alternative to the end-of-August deadline that falls around three weeks into the campaign.

Only clubs in England's top flight are subject to the alteration and they will still be able to sell any players once the new deadline has passed.

Real Madrid coach Zidane thinks the Premier League has it right and believes others should follow suit.

“I think the same thing as most people do,” Zidane told media Friday.

“The transfer window must stop when the league restarts. When official competition restarts, it must stop, that’s clear”

“We can’t change our team during competition, that’s what I think and that’s the opinion of most people."

And Ancelotti, Zidane's former boss who also led Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2009-10, went even further, calling on the Bundesliga to institute a similar measure.

"I think that's a good idea. I hope this rule will be implemented in Bundesliga, too," he told a news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Hoffenheim.

"The whole world of football is thinking about this. No one is happy to have a long transfer window.

"The Premier League will be the first but the other federations will takeover this decision quickly."

The two managers join the growing chorus of voices across Europe, which includes UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, calling for the rest of the major leagues to follow suit.

This season’s transfer deadline saw multiple players move after the start of the season, including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal to Liverpool and Bayern Munich loaning Renato Sanches to Swansea.