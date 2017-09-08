Orlando Pirates join Zamalek in the race for Uganda international Khalid Aucho

Orlando Pirates have been linked with former Baroka FC midfielder Khalid Aucho.

The Ugandan international is currently a free agent after parting ways with Serbian SuperLiga giants Red Star Belgrade two months ago.

Aucho is now said to be on the radar of Egyptian giants Zamalek according to his agent, Geoffrey Kayemba.

“There has been contact from a couple of clubs including Zamalek,” Kayemba told Kawowo Sports.

“But no deal signed so far so will get back to you when everything is sorted," he concluded.

On Friday, reports linking the 24-year-old player with Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Pirates emerged.

Bucs are under the guidance of Serbian tactician Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, who quit his job as Uganda head coach last month.

Sredojevic, who worked with Aucho during his stint with the Cranes of Uganda, is said to be keen to reunite with hard-working player at Pirates.

He was released by Baroka midway through the 2016/17 season after failing to make any impact at the PSL outfit.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison will remain part of the Pirates squad during the current 2017/18 season.

The 24-year-old attacker, who played for Heart of Lions and Ashanti Gold in his home country, is reportedly part of Pirates coach Sredojevic's plans.

Morrison expected to feature for the team once he has recovered from an injury which he sustained against Kaizer Chiefs in the 2017 Carling Black Label Cup two months ago.

Last season, Morrison battled for regular game time and he was linked with a possible move to his former side, AS Vita Club, who are campaigning in the DR Congolese Super Ligue.

He made only seven league appearances for the Buccaneers without hitting the back of the net in his debut season in the PSL.