ISL: Former Premier League star Peter Odemwingie tempted by Jamshedpur FC offer

Peter Odemwingie, the former Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion striker, has claimed that he was offered a chance to play in the Indian Super League (ISL) by new entrants Jamshedpur FC. But the striker went on to say that he had to turn down the chance to join the Steel City team in India's most watched domestic football tournament because of commitments to his current team.

The Nigerian international was speaking to Goal's Indonesian correspondent and explicitly stated that he was not in a position to accept the Tata-backed team's offer as he felt he had some unfinished business with Indonesian Liga 1 outfit Madura United.

Sources close to Goal confirmed that the Steve Coppell Managed franchise had indeed moved for the veteran, making a bid for the 2008 Olympics silver medalist. The Laskar Sapeh Kerab's owner Ahsanul Qosasi, however, was in no mood to oblige the transfer.

"Jamshedpur FC is a good team and they ask me to join in their big plan. Someone gave me an offer, but I have a job here. So I replied, 'No, thanks'," elaborated a cool Odemwingie.

The 36-year-old though didn't sweep the opportunity to play in the ISL under the rug, stating, "We'll see after this season."

The new ISL franchise have been focusing on signing proven foreign players including the likes of Kervens Belfort, Tiri, Sameehg Doutie etc and Odemwingie could have been a lethal addition to Steve Coppell's strike force.

Nevertheless, Jamshedpur FC have signed seven overseas players so far but will be slightly disappointed that their attempts to secure a marquee signing did not come to fruition, despite interest from the player.