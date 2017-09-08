Newly appointed Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce has demoted one of his assistant coaches amid tensions in the A-League club's backroom.

The Covert Agent: Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce demotes assistant after power play

The Covert Agent can reveal Joe Montemurro has been relegated to another role within the club setup after questioning the pre-season training methods implemented by the former Manchester United reserves coach.

It is also believed fellow assistant coach Michael Valkanis has concerns over Joyce's philosophy, but was told by the Englishman that challenges to his authority will not be accepted.

Joyce, who has worked with the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, has admitted to not being a fan of video sessions and sports science.

The 52-year-old was appointed head coach at City in June and was forced to inherit former interim manager Valkanis and Montemurro as assistants.

The club is currently preparing for an FFA Cup quarter-final against Sydney FC at Leichhardt Oval on September 13.