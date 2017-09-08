OFFICIAL: Phakamani Mahlambi joins Al Ahly from Bidvest Wits

News

Goal.com
Goal.com /

South Africa international and Bidvest Wits attacker Phakamani Mahlambi has officially completed his move to African giants Al Ahly. 

Mahlambi left the country on Wednesday to complete the deal believed to be in the region of R17 million. 

He becomes the first South African footballer to ply his trade in Egypt having penned a four-year deal with the Red Devils.

Al Ahly unveiled Mahlambi on Thursday, just a few hours before the closing of the Egyptian transfer window for foreign internationals. 


