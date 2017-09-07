Real Madrid return to action in La Liga after the international break with a match at home against promoted Levante in the Primera Division.

Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Levante

Zinedine Zidane's side kicked off the defence of their title with a 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna last month, but could only draw 2-2 at home to Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu in their second fixture.

Following the recent international break, Los Blancos now face another Valencia-based club at home on Saturday and here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of that fixture...

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Central defender Jesus Vallejo is back in training ahead of the game against Levante after missing the 2-2 draw with Valencia through injury. The 20-year-old, yet to appear after making his return to the club in the summer, has been sidelined with a thigh problem, but is now fit and available.

Raphael Varane, however, still does not look ready to come back after picking up an injury at Deportivo on the opening weekend.

Dani Ceballos suffered a neck injury on international duty with Spain's Under-21 side and could be a doubt on Saturday, even though the problem was less serious than it looked and was diagnosed only as a sprain after the midfielder was rushed to hospital in Toledo for treatment.

Keylor Navas and Casemiro are both doubtful after missing training on Thursday.

REAL MADRID SUSPENSIONS

Cristiano Ronaldo is still suspended after earning a five-match ban for his red card and subsequent push on the referee in the Spanish Supercopa against Barcelona last month.

With the forward having sat out the second leg of that series and the Liga games against Deportivo and Valencia, the Levante match will be the penultimate fixture in his suspension.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos is back from a ban after his red card at Riazor saw him miss the draw versus Valencia.

REAL MADRID POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

With several players doubtful for the game against Levante and a Champions League clash versus APOEL ahead on Wednesday night, there are likely to be changes to the Real Madrid XI.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas is in a race to be fit, but is unlikely to be risked against his former club as Kiko Casilla looks set to deputise for the Costa Rican.

Sergio Ramos returns in defence, but Varane is expected to miss out and Theo Hernandez should make his Madrid debut at left-back as Marcelo is rested.

In midfield, Casemiro is a doubt, so Mateo Kovacic should start. And further forward, Ronaldo remains suspended, meaning Zidane must choose two from Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Isco and Lucas Vazquez to start alongside striker Karim Benzema.

LEVANTE TEAM NEWS

Levante have made a strong start back in La Liga and sit level with Real Madrid with four points from their first two matches, having beaten Villarreal 1-0 at home and drawn 2-2 with Deportivo, also at the Ciutat de Valencia.

Ahead of the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu, the club's first away game this term, club president Quico Catalan said: "Let's hope all of the players give everything, but the difference between the two teams is abysmal."

Winger Jose Luis Morales is suspended, while Macedonian international Enis Bardhi will face a fitness test after returning from international duty on Thursday and Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Doukoure was due back later on the same day after featuring for his nation in World Cup qualifying this week.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



Real Madrid have only lost once in their 11 games in La Liga against Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu; in February 2007, 0-1 thanks to a Salva Ballesta goal.



Levante have not scored in their last three La Liga visits to the Santiago Bernabeu – their last goal there was scored by Michel in April 2013.



Real Madrid have scored in their last 70 games in all competitions, the longest scoring streak ever in the top five European leagues.



Karim Benzema has had the most shots of any La Liga player without scoring this season (eight, including blocked efforts).



Keylor Navas had a better save percentage for Levante (80.24%) than he does for Real Madrid (74.9%).





TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Real Madrid versus Levante kicks off at 13:00 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday and will be broadcast live from 11.55 UK time on Sky Sports football. Coverage in the United States begins at 6:50 a.m. ET on beIN Sports.