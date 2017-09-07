In recent years SuperSport United have been known as cup specialists, having successfully defended their Nedbank Cup crown last season.

Thuso Phala: SuperSport United do well in cups because we are lucky

But despite their recent accolades, they have failed to replicate that same success in the league.

Last season, after going on a record-equalling 19-match unbeaten run, many regarded SuperSport as title favourites, but they were unable to keep up their impressive run and eventually fell by the wayside.

Nonetheless, SuperSport are hoping to bridge the gap between cup and league success this season.

“Us doing well in the league shows the good and the bad of our club,” SuperSport midfielder Thuso Phala told The Star.

“We do well in cups because we are lucky, and we know how to make the most of the moment. Cups are about instincts and momentum,” he added.

Matsatsantsa will be looking to continue their impressive cup run in their MTN 8 second leg semi-final encounter against Maritzburg United this weekend, and the 31-year-old is hopeful that reaching a final so early in the season could create a solid foundation for them to build on.

"We have the killer instinct in short sprints, which is why we have done well,” he said.

“But we lack that consistency over the long run in the league and we end up losing games that we shouldn’t. We want to strike the right balance this season. Reaching the final of the first tournament will give the coach and the players confidence that we can do well in the league because this will set the foundation,” he concluded.