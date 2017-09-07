Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has admitted that Kenya is behind schedule in readiness for 2018 Africa Nations Champions.

FKF boss affirms Kenya will be ready to host Chan 2018

In an interview with a local TV station, Mwendwa admitted that not all system are in place, but he remained positive that the work will be completed in time before January kick off.

“We are not ready yet but the construction work is going on with contractors having moved into Kasarani and Nyayo stadia."

Mwendwa added that the process is being derailed by the ongoing political situation in the country and the government red tape.

“It’s a bit hard because of the political situation in the country and sometimes things don’t move as fast because of the lengthy process in government.”

“Caf may think that we are not moving fast as we should, but there is government process to be followed. We will be ready.”

But Mwendwa added that he is satisfied with the progress of the works in all the proposed venues; Nyayo, Kinoru and Kipchoge Keino even as he admitted that the work at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos is lagging behind.

Caf is set to have the final word on September 23, during its Executive Meeting in Ghana, whether the event will remain in Kenya or not.

A top Caf official was in the country early this week to assess the ongoing political situation in the country following decision by the Supreme Court of Kenya to annual presidential elections forcing a repeat of the same within two months.