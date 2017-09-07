Kylian Mbappe wants to help Neymar win the Ballon d'Or, following the duo's blockbusting moves to Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe vows to help PSG team-mate Neymar win Ballon d'Or

Neymar arrived at Parc des Princes from Barcelona for a world-record €222 million while Mbappe, still only 18, has joined on a season-long loan from Ligue 1 champions Monaco - a deal that will be made permanent next year for €180m.

Neymar Evs to win Ballon D'or by 2020

Mbappe was officially presented as a PSG player on Wednesday and he and Neymar appeared to hit it off immediately in training as €400m worth of talent shared a laugh and a joke.

When asked if winning the Ballon d'Or was in his thoughts, Mbappe said he was hoping to assist his new team-mate in lifting the award, after nine years of dominance enjoyed by Neymar's former fellow La Liga behemoths Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"No. I already have a team-mate who can win it. So, individually, my goal is to score a lot of goals and help Neymar," Mbappe told Le Parisien.

"He can help us raise a lot of trophies, so we have to take care of him.

"I will do everything to help him win this Ballon d'Or. It would make me happy, if I could help him like that."

On his hopes for the collective, Mbappe said: "PSG is an ambitious club that wants to be the best in the world.

"So you have to win all the competitions and leave no room for doubt.

"It is necessary to establish ourselves immediately as a strong team that reigns by its game with a united group. This is the key to success."