KCB failed to collect maximum points against Kibera Black Stars at Camp Toyoyo on Wednesday.

KCB optimistic of earning promotion to top flight

The relegation threatened Stars thought they have secured maximum points after Tony Baraza had given them a deserved lead in the 79th minute but Simon Abuko made it even barely 90 seconds later from the penalty spot.

Despite that, coach Leonard Saleh is adamant that his side will be among the teams that will gain promotion at the end of the season.

"It is very tight at the top, no team has been guaranteed a place in the top three, yes Vihiga United are the favourites, but with twelve games left, anything can happen.

“The competition is stiff at the moment, but we are prepared and ready to fight to the end. Consistency will be the main key for us, we have to win games,” Saleh told Goal.

"At this point, you cannot afford to underrate any team, upsets are bound to occur, but that should not derail us."

The bankers are placed fourth on the log with 46 points, five behind leaders Vihiga United, who were also held to a one all draw against Modern Coast Rangers.