ABS goalkeeper Abdullahi Boje believes his side can still escape relegation from the Nigerian topflight after defeating Abia Warriors 2-1 in Ilorin.

‘We still have a chance’ - Boje upbeat about ABS' NPFL stay

The Saraki Boys earned a late comeback victory against Abdullahi Biffo's men thanks to Adeshina Gata's brace against at the Kwara Township Stadium.

Despite 18th on the log, the captain assures his side will go all out for victory against Nasarawa United to retain their spot in the elite division.

"It is a good win for us and was one of our best performances this season,” Boje told Goal.

"We fought hard for it and truly deserved to win the match against Abia Warriors. Honestly, they gave us a very difficult game from the beginning to the end.

"But we came out on top because of our determination to win and show that we want to stay in the Nigeria Professional Football League. I must say kudos to my teammates for the victory.

"I strongly believe we have a chance and can still escape relegation. Our focus is on Lafia with great belief that we can win against Nasarawa United and remain in the league.

"It is not over yet for us, we are ready to fight in our last game to make sure we play in the league next season."