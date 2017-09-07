Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that his title-winning side was the most entertaining team of the last three seasons in the Premier League.

Mourinho: My Chelsea played better football than Conte's and Ranieri's Leicester

The current Manchester United boss guided the Blues to the title in 2014-15 with Claudio Ranieri's Leicester City lifting the trophy the following year. The Premier League was back at Chelsea in 2016-17 under Antonio Conte, but Mourinho does not think his successors' teams lived up to the quality of his outfit.

Back Chelsea in 11/1 PL four fold

“For me, let’s be honest and objective," Mourinho told the Times. "The last three Premier League champions, Chelsea with Mourinho, Leicester with Ranieri, Chelsea with Conte, which of these teams was the most offensive one? Which played more quality football? It was mine. But nobody says.”

The campaign was Mourinho's third Premier League title win, putting him level with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, and behind only Alex Ferguson as the top managers in the Premier League era. Chelsea spent 274 days at the top of the table, breaking the record for the longest consecutive spell in first place, a record Manchester United previously set in 1993-94.

Mourinho's men won the league by eight points over Manchester City, but despite the Portuguese's claim that his side were the most entertaining champions of the past three years, that season saw them finish with 10 less goals scored than the runners-up.

"We showed absolutely everything since day one, everything football demands from a team," Mourinho said after clinching the 2015 title. "We had fantastic attacking football, we had fantastic domination... we defended amazingly well."

Chelsea's 73 goals in 2014-15 was also far less than Conte's side scored two seasons later, with the Italian manager ending his debut season having scored 85 goals and finishing with a goal difference of +52.

Mourinho is now in charge at Old Trafford where his Red Devils have started the season in excellent attacking form, with 10 goals scored in three wins to begin the campaign with a 100 per cent record.