Ronaldo unveils his new £340,000 sports car

Cristiano Ronaldo has got another addition to the Ronaldo family - a brand new Ferrari sportscar.

Ronaldo unveils his new £340,000 sportscar

The Real Madrid superstar unveiled his new set of wheels on Instagram, posing beside the black Ferrari F12 TDF, with the caption "arrived."

Ronaldo's new model is priced from £340,000 in the UK and more than $450,000 in the U.S., and is a special edition of the regular Ferrari F12 named in honour of the classic Tour de France Automobile winning cars of the 1950s and 1960s.











Arrived 👌👌👌





It boasts a 6.3 litre engine and has an improved 770bhp from the basic F12 model, and is only being sold to "favoured owners" i.e. people who already have five other Ferraris in their garage.

Ronaldo's new car is capable of speeds up to 211mp/h (340km/h), and will be added to his vast collection of expensive automobiles including his £1.3m-worth Bugatti Veyron, his Bentley GT Speed, Aston Martin DB9 and Phantom Rolls-Royce.

Hopefully the Portugal international will fare better with this Ferrari than his previous 599 model, which he crashed into a tunnel near Manchester airport in 2009, leaving the £200,000 car written off as he luckily was unhurt.

The 32-year-old has returned to Real Madrid after the international break, where he netted a hat-trick for Portugal against Faroe Islands to take his international tally to 78 goals, one more than Brazil legend Pele.