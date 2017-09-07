Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings has pledged his future to the club by signing a new "long-term" contract at the Vitality Stadium.

Mings signs long-term Bournemouth extension

The Premier League side have not revealed the precise length of the extension for the former Ipswich man, who joined for a reported fee of £8 million in June 2015.

Mings has appeared 13 times in all competitions for the Cherries after suffering a serious knee injury on debut.

The 24-year-old made his long-awaited return in the second half of last season and started the recent 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

"The first two years of my time were not easy, with trying to get in the team and getting injured on debut," Mings said.

"But I came out of it the other end, had a bit of a run in the team last year and feel like I am in a good place now. I am over the moon to be staying."

Mings joins Steve Cook, Harry Arter, Adam Smith and Dan Gosling in recently agreeing new Bournemouth contracts.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said he was "delighted" to tie down the defender.

"He had a very tough start to life here with a serious knee injury but has come out the other side a better player and person for the experience he has been through," Blake said.

"Tyrone is a player of huge talent and potential, an exceptional athlete and someone who has a very bright future at this club."

Bournemouth have lost each of their first three Premier League fixtures this season and face a difficult trip to Arsenal on Saturday.