Mohun Bagan vs NBP Rainbow AC CFL Preview: Team News, Timing, TV Details

With five wins in their kitty, a confident looking Mohun Bagan take on relegation-threatened NBP Rainbow AC in the sixth round of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) on Wednesday at the Mohun Bagan ground.

With foreign recruits Stephane Bayi Kamo and Ansumana Kromah firing in every single match, the Green and Maroons have been flawless so far in the tournament. They have scored 15 goals in fuve matches and conceded just two which is a very impressive record.

The Kolkata giants had defeated a strong Tollygunge Agragami side in their previous match on Sunday with Kromah and Nikhil Kadam finding their names on the screenshot. Even though the scoreline read just 2 goals in their favour, Bagan produced a strong performance against Subhash Bhowmick's men.

Rainbow AC on the other hand have struggled to make a mark so far in their debut season in the top tier league. They have collected just four points so far from their five matches and are placed in the seventh position, just one spot above the relegation zone.

The team has former Kenkre FC forward Yao Kouassi Bernard in their ranks, who is also the brother of Mohun Bagan heartthrob Stephane Bayi Kamo. It will be an interesting battle between the siblings, although Bernard is yet to produce any magic unlike his brother who has netted six times in the tournament.

Shankarlal Chakraborty will miss the service of star defender Eze Kingsley due to two bookings. Bikramjit Singh is likely to replace the Nigerian at the heart of the defense while he rest of the team should remain unchanged.

Kick-off: 5:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Mohun Bagan ground

Telecast: Kolkata TV

Team News

Injury: None

Suspended: Eze Kingsley

Doubtful: None

Key Player: Stephane Bayi Kamo