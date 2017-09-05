Mohamed Salah wins Liverpool Player of the Month award

Mohamed Salah has clinched Liverpool's Player of the Month award for August.

The Egypt international has made a brilliant start to life at the English topflight side, scoring three goals In five appearances across all competitions.

The former Chelsea and Roma winger was on the scoresheet in the 4-0 rout of Arsenal at Anfield and also scored on the opening day draw against Watford.

His other goal came against Hoffenheim in the UEFA Champions League playoffs which saw the Reds qualify for the group stages.

Salah won the prize after garnering 52 percent of 32,325 votes casted by supporters ahead of Senegal’s Sadio Mane (20 percent) and youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold (16 percent) in second and third respectively.