Milligan: Australia will qualify for the World Cup

Australia's hopes of automatic qualification are in the balance but Mark Milligan believes there is no doubt they will be at their fifth consecutive World Cup.

Last week's 2-0 loss to Japan means the Socceroos are no longer in control of their qualifying hopes and face a high-pressure encounter against Thailand in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The green-and-gold are level with Saudi Arabia on 16 points but sit in third position on the table because of goal difference.

To qualify automatically and avoid the playoff route, Australia must better the result of the Saudis, who play Japan in Jeddah on Wednesday (AEST), or make up the +2 goal difference advantage if both teams win.

Milligan acknowledged the complexities of the Socceroos' path to Russia but is confident qualification will be achieved one way or another.

"Whether it's Wednesday that it's announced that we're going to a World Cup or whether we have to wait a bit longer, it will happen," the midfielder said.