Matic: Too early for best summer signing tag at Man Utd

Nemanja Matic is reluctant to view himself as the signing of the summer following a £40 million move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils raided Premier League rivals Chelsea for the Serbia international, with Jose Mourinho turning to a player he knows well in an effort to push his side into title contention.

The early signs have been encouraging, with Matic’s performances earning widespread praise and leading uncomfortable questions to be asked of Antonio Conte’s decision to sell.

The 29-year-old is, however, eager to avoid being caught up in the hype and has been quick to point out that it is still early days, for both him and United in 2017-18.

Asked by reporters whether he was the best buy of the recent transfer window and if Mourinho’s men can maintain their form, he said: "We will see. It is too early to say that because we have just played three games. It is true that we have started well with three games, nine points without conceding a goal, so I am happy because of that.

"But the season is very long and there are many games. We will see at the end of May where we are.

"What I can say is that I am happy that I am part of such a big club like Manchester United. I am very focused to do my job for the national team against Ireland."

United top the Premier League table at present on the back of three successive wins and Matic believes 2018 could end up being a memorable year, domestically and on the international level.

He added: "It is a dream for me to play at the World Cup with Serbia. If that happens, I will be very happy.

"If I win the Premier League with Manchester, that would be something great in my life. But I repeat again, it's still a long way to go."

Matic is looking to follow in the footsteps of a long line of successful midfielders at Old Trafford, with one of the finest exponents of the holding role in the business saying that he looked to model his game on the likes of United legend Roy Keane when growing up.

He said: "When I started following football, he was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, if not the best.

"I tried to take [something] from every player to improve myself. Of course, he was one of those players."

Matic is currently in Dublin for Serbia's World Cup qualifying clash with the Republic of Ireland, but will be back in club action on Saturday when United put their faultless record on the line against Stoke City.