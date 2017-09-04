South Africa international Kamohelo Mokotjo has disclosed that he had offers from English Premier League clubs.

However, the 26-year-old midfielder opted for Brentford FC, who are campaigning in the English Championship.

“It would be a shame for me to choose a Premier League club and not be ready or not understand the type of football that's played in England‚” Mokotjo told TimesLive.

“Oh yeah‚ I had options in the Premier League but yeah I'm a person who makes my decisions very carefully‚ because I don't want my development to stop‚" he continued.

"I need my game time. I'm still 26 and I'm not saying I'm young‚ but I'm 26 and I still have time‚ you know," he added.

The midfielder, who has featured in five league matches for Brentford, joined the club from Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente prior to the current season.

"If I have a good season‚ make another move and yeah‚ I really need to get used to the style of football there – that's the most important thing for me first in order to make an even bigger step," Mokotjo explained.

“I felt this was the best decision for me (to join Brentford). They've been scouting me for the longest time.

"I could have gone there two years ago‚ but I couldn't get a work permit so yeah I kept my numbers up‚ my statistics were good and at the end of the day‚ the numbers don't lie‚ you know. I'm where I'm supposed to be," he stressed.

“It's been really good. It's been probably the most difficult move I've had to make in my life because everything is much more intensive – (the English game is) much more physical and the tempo is much higher.

"You play‚ I think‚ 50 games a season. So it's like two seasons in one and you know‚ I just need to adapt to a lot of things‚ especially to the rush of things there," Mokotjo continued.

"They really get things going and you always have to be sharp‚ always have to be on your toes. But I'm enjoying it and it's helping me grow as a player.

"I'm very happy with that move‚ because I always wanted to be in England‚ but that's just the start for me," Mokotjo concluded.

