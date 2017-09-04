Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been ruled out of Cameroon’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria on Monday evening.

Eric Choupo-Moting ruled out of Nigeria clash

The 28-year-old was replaced in the 59th minute by Arnaud Djoum as the reigning African champions bowed 4-0 in Uyo, with Hugo Broos admitting he was unsure if the problem was simply muscle fatigue or a more serious concern.





Although he would not specify the nature of the injury, Broos has now said that the Stoke City player will be unavailable for the encounter billed for Stade Ahmadou-Ahidjo.



“Choupo is out of [today’s] game," said Broos told media.

"This is the second time this is happening. It's a shame that every time he's there, he gets hurt. And when he's not there, it's because he got hurt with his club.

“Choupo-Moting suffered a little too much injury. It's not nice for him or for us.”