Herrera, Duenas & Araujo out for Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Hector Herrera, Jesus Duenas and Nestor Araujo did not travel with Mexico to Costa Rica for Tuesday's World Cup qualification match, the Mexican federation announced Sunday.

Herrera took a knock on his left leg during Friday's 1-0 victory over Panama, according to the federation. That injury has become inflamed and the team's doctors decided the midfielder needs more time to recover.

The 27-year-old will travel to Portugal to begin recuperation with Porto by mutual agreement between the club and national team.

Duenas, a midfielder who also has played fullback for the national team, requested his release. The Tigres player is going to Monterrey to attend to a child who has been taken to the emergency room.

And Araujo was booked in the 76th minute of Friday's contest, prompting a one-game suspension for his second yellow card of the qualifying cycle after being booked in the previous round against Canada.

Mexico clinched qualification to the World Cup with Friday's 1-0 victory over Panama but could top its best-ever point total in the final round of World Cup qualification, when Ricardo La Volpe's team earned 22 points en route to a second-place finish in the Hexagonal ahead of the 2006 World Cup.

El Tri currently have 17 points with three games remaining.