Zinedine Zidane has opened up about the headbutt on Marco Materazzi that saw his career as a footballer end in disgrace, admitting: "I did not feel proud".

Zidane 'not proud' of Materazzi headbutt

The former France playmaker was famously sent off in the 2006 World Cup final after he launched himself at Italy defender Materazzi, leaving his team-mates to play out a 1-1 draw before the Azzurri eventually prevailed on penalties.

After watching footage of the incident during an interview with French broadcaster Telefoot, Zidane admitted that he regretted his final act as a player.

"I did not feel proud," Zidane said.

"I am not proud of this gesture - for all these young people, all these coaches, all those volunteers who make football a different thing.

"But it is part of my career, my life. It is one of those things that - although they are not pleasant - we must accept, that we must digest."