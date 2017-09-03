Kenyan side Ulinzi Stars is aiming at downing Tanzania and successfully defend their East Africa Military crown on Sunday.

Ulinzi Stars eyes African Military Games title

The champions started their defense with a 1-0 win against hosts Burundi before settling to a one all draw against Uganda. Head coach Benjamin Nyangweso says it is a do-or-die match for his charges.

"Tanzania is a good side, we are aware of that; they have quality players who can harm us if given a chance. Nevertheless, we are well prepared and ready to get results that will help us defend our title.

“The main thing is avoiding mistakes that led to a draw against Uganda,” Nyangweso told Goal.

"If we take our chances and play with discipline, I am confident we will get the result we need, it is a do-or-die match for us."

Ulinzi Stars is using the tournament to shape up as they aim to win the 2017 Kenyan Premier League title.