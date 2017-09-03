Western Stima threw a jab at Muhoroni Youth after their 1-0 win on Friday at Muhoroni Stadium.

Western Stima takes a jab at Muhoroni Youth after win

Ezekiel Otuoma’s 45th-minute goal was all the power men needed to leap from the bottom of the table. The Kisumu City side took to social media to lash out at the losers, who slipped to bottom as the race to avoid relegation intensified with 13 games to go.

“Thanks for the three points. You need to work hard and get out of relegation zone, or else, we invite you for friendly matches,” reads the tweet on Western Stima Twitter handle and tagged to Muhoroni Youth.

The online banter started on Friday with a tweet from Muhoroni Youth, who mocked Western Stima coach’s fashion sense. “And we hope you dress your coach well. His oversized, wrinkled juju suit won't be allowed in our stadium #Muho.” Muhoroni Youth tweeted.

But in a quick rejoinder, Stima hit back: “Hope we are coming to play football not Sugar cutting competition where your fans come with Pangas (Machetes) to the field.”

It was Stima who had the last laugh after grabbing all the three points with the tweet. Muhoroni Youth is yet to respond to the latest banter from Stima.

Westen Stima, who were lying in 18th place before the match, moved to 16th on the log with 21 points. Muhoroni are rooted bottom with 18 points, having won only four of their last 21 games.

Gor Mahia are top of the table with 44 points followed by Sofapaka, who have six points less.