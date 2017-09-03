ISL 2017: Mumbai City FC sign Brazilian midfielder Thiago Santos on loan

Mumbai City FC have brought in Brazilian attacking midfielder Thiago Santos on a season-long loan from Flamengo, further bolstering their side ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Santos, a 22-year old professional, who had won the U-20 Rio de Janeiro league back in 2015, is the fifth Brazilian roped in by the club, after the signings of Marcio Rosario, Gerson Vieira, Leo Costa and Everton Santos. Having spent his youth career at the club, the lanky professional fell down the pecking order after suffering a ligament injury early this year.

With only 175 minutes of league football under his belt in the last couple of seasons, Thiago would hope to earn regular playing opportunities in India to make up for the lost ground compared to his peers.

The Ranbir Kapoor co-owned club have Indian midfielders like Sehnaj Singh, Sanju Pradhan, Abinash Ruidas and Savil Tavora in their ranks, but will have to depend on foreigners for the number 10 spot, a close look at the squad suggests.

Mumbai City had qualified for the semi-finals in 2016 for the first time and have retained Alexandre Guimaraes as their head coach for another season. The outfit lost many of its stars like Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes to its rivals but will be aiming big once again having signed Amrinder Singh, Balwant Singh, Mehrajuddin Wadoo et al.