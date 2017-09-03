Bastian Schweinsteiger lifted the Chicago Fire to a much-needed MLS win, while Orlando City was thrashed on Saturday.

MLS Review: Schweinsteiger lifts Chicago, Orlando thrashed

Schweinsteiger side-footed in a Matt Polster cutback in the 59th minute to help the Fire to a 1-0 win over the Montreal Impact at Stade Saputo.

Deian Boldor had been sent off for Montreal just after halftime, and Chicago made the most of the numerical advantage.

The win saw the Fire end a four-match losing run, and they sit third in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando has also been in bad form and it continued as the side was crushed 4-0 by the New England Revolution.

Kei Kamara scored a hat trick and Teal Bunbury sealed New England's win, as Orlando's winless league run was extended to eight matches.

Jose Aja was sent off in the 80th minute for Orlando, which was trailing 2-0 at the time.

New England is eighth in the Eastern Conference, while Orlando has fallen to 10th.

Elsewhere, a 10-man Dallas held the New York Red Bulls to a 2-2 draw and the LA Galaxy ended a 10-match winless league run by beating the Colorado Rapids 3-0.