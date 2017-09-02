Hodak finalises Malaysia squad for AFF U-18 Youth Championship

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter
The Malaysian FA (FAM) has finalised the 23-man Malaysia U18 squad list for the U18 AFF Championship, which will take place from 4 to 17 September.
In this list, only three players are registered as senior players with their respective clubs; Felcra FC's Ammar Akhmall Alias in the FAM Cup, and Johor Darul Ta'zim II's Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak and Perlis' Zafuan Azeman in the Premier League. The rest compete in the junior competitions President's Cup and the Youth Cup with their respective clubs.
The biggest contributor to the squad comes from Premier League side Kuala Lumpur's youth programme; which has five members in the final squad.
NO
NAME
AGE
POSITION
CLUB
1.
AHMAD TASNIM FITRI NASIR
18
DF
FELDA UNITED YOUTH CUP
2.
AZRI ABDUL GHANI
18
GK
FELDA UNITED YOUTH CUP
3.
ZAHRIL AZRI ZABRI
18
MF
FELDA UNITED YOUTH CUP
4.
IZZUDDIN ROSLAN
18
MF
KUALA LUMPUR YOUTH CUP
5.
FAIZAL HAFIQ OMAR
18
MF
KUALA LUMPUR YOUTH CUP
6.
QAMARUL ARIFFIN NORHISHAM
18
DF
KUALA LUMPUR YOUTH CUP
7.
AZHAR APANDI
18
DF
KUALA LUMPUR PRESIDENT’S CUP
8.
NABIL HAKIM BOKHARI
18
DF
KUALA LUMPUR PRESIDENT’S CUP
9.
NIK AKIF SYAHIRAN NIK MAT
18
MF
KELANTAN PRESIDENT’S CUP
10.
SYAIFUL ALIAS
18
DF
KELANTAN PRESIDENT’S CUP
11.
SAIFUL ISKANDAR ADHA SAIFUL AZLAN
18
MF
SELANGOR YOUTH CUP
12.
AIMAN ARIP ZULKARNAIN
18
GK
SELANGOR YOUTH CUP
13.
SHAFIZI IQMAL MD KHIRUDIN
18
MF
PKNS FC YOUTH CUP
14.
SHIVAN PILLAY ASOKAN
17
DF
PKNS FC YOUTH CUP
15.
HADI FAYYADH ABDUL RAZAK
17
FW
JDT II PREMIER LEAGUE
16.
ZAFUAN AZEMAN
18
FW
PERLIS PREMIER LEAGUE
17.
AMMAR AKHMALL ALIAS
18
MF
FELCRA FC FAM CUP
18.
ANWAR IBRAHIM
18
DF
FELDA UNITED PRESIDENT’S CUP
19.
AWANG FAIZ HAZZIQ AWANG FATHI
18
MF
JDT III PRESIDENT’S CUP
20.
AKHYAR RASHID
18
MF
KEDAH PRESIDENT’S CUP
21.
SHAFIQ AFIFI SUHAIMI
18
GK
PKNP FC PRESIDENT’S CUP
22.
NURFAIS JOHARI
18
MF
PULAU PINANG PRESIDENT’S CUP
23.
SYAFIQ DANIAL ROMZI
18
DF
TERENGGANU YOUTH CUP
The squad has departed for Yangon on Saturday afternoon from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
This year's competition will be held in Yangon, Myanmar and the Young Tigers will be led by head coach Bojan Hodak. He will be assisted by Nenad Bacina and former Malaysia international Hairuddin Omar.
Malaysia have been drawn in Group A alongside 2016 runners up Thailand, Timor Leste, Laos, Cambodia and Singapore.
Meanwhile Group B will be contested by Vietnam, Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, hosts Myanmar and invitational team New Zealand. 2016 champions Australia will not take part in this year's edition.
The top two teams from each group will meet in the single-legged semi-final stage, and the winners in the semis will meet in the final match. In the previous edition, Malaysia's campaign ended in the group stage, finishing third in Group A behind Vietnam and Timor Leste.
Malaysia's campaign will begin against Laos on 4.30pm Malaysian time September 4 at the Aung San Stadium. They will then face Singapore (September 6), Timor Leste (8), Cambodia (10), and Thailand (12).