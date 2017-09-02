Hodak finalises Malaysia squad for AFF U-18 Youth Championship

The Malaysian FA (FAM) has finalised the 23-man Malaysia U18 squad list for the U18 AFF Championship, which will take place from 4 to 17 September.

In this list, only three players are registered as senior players with their respective clubs; Felcra FC's Ammar Akhmall Alias in the FAM Cup, and Johor Darul Ta'zim II's Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak and Perlis' Zafuan Azeman in the Premier League. The rest compete in the junior competitions President's Cup and the Youth Cup with their respective clubs.

The biggest contributor to the squad comes from Premier League side Kuala Lumpur's youth programme; which has five members in the final squad.



NO

NAME

AGE

POSITION

CLUB

1.

AHMAD TASNIM FITRI NASIR

18

DF

FELDA UNITED YOUTH CUP

2.

AZRI ABDUL GHANI

18

GK

FELDA UNITED YOUTH CUP

3.

ZAHRIL AZRI ZABRI

18

MF

FELDA UNITED YOUTH CUP

4.

IZZUDDIN ROSLAN

18

MF

KUALA LUMPUR YOUTH CUP

5.

FAIZAL HAFIQ OMAR

18

MF

KUALA LUMPUR YOUTH CUP

6.

QAMARUL ARIFFIN NORHISHAM

18

DF

KUALA LUMPUR YOUTH CUP

7.

AZHAR APANDI

18

DF

KUALA LUMPUR PRESIDENT’S CUP

8.

NABIL HAKIM BOKHARI

18

DF

KUALA LUMPUR PRESIDENT’S CUP

9.

NIK AKIF SYAHIRAN NIK MAT

18

MF

KELANTAN PRESIDENT’S CUP

10.

SYAIFUL ALIAS

18

DF

KELANTAN PRESIDENT’S CUP

11.

SAIFUL ISKANDAR ADHA SAIFUL AZLAN

18

MF

SELANGOR YOUTH CUP

12.

AIMAN ARIP ZULKARNAIN

18

GK

SELANGOR YOUTH CUP

13.

SHAFIZI IQMAL MD KHIRUDIN

18

MF

PKNS FC YOUTH CUP

14.

SHIVAN PILLAY ASOKAN

17

DF

PKNS FC YOUTH CUP

15.

HADI FAYYADH ABDUL RAZAK

17

FW

JDT II PREMIER LEAGUE

16.

ZAFUAN AZEMAN

18

FW

PERLIS PREMIER LEAGUE

17.

AMMAR AKHMALL ALIAS

18

MF

FELCRA FC FAM CUP

18.

ANWAR IBRAHIM

18

DF

FELDA UNITED PRESIDENT’S CUP

19.

AWANG FAIZ HAZZIQ AWANG FATHI

18

MF

JDT III PRESIDENT’S CUP

20.

AKHYAR RASHID

18

MF

KEDAH PRESIDENT’S CUP

21.

SHAFIQ AFIFI SUHAIMI

18

GK

PKNP FC PRESIDENT’S CUP

22.

NURFAIS JOHARI

18

MF

PULAU PINANG PRESIDENT’S CUP

23.

SYAFIQ DANIAL ROMZI

18

DF

TERENGGANU YOUTH CUP



The squad has departed for Yangon on Saturday afternoon from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

This year's competition will be held in Yangon, Myanmar and the Young Tigers will be led by head coach Bojan Hodak. He will be assisted by Nenad Bacina and former Malaysia international Hairuddin Omar.

Malaysia have been drawn in Group A alongside 2016 runners up Thailand, Timor Leste, Laos, Cambodia and Singapore.

Meanwhile Group B will be contested by Vietnam, Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, hosts Myanmar and invitational team New Zealand. 2016 champions Australia will not take part in this year's edition.

The top two teams from each group will meet in the single-legged semi-final stage, and the winners in the semis will meet in the final match. In the previous edition, Malaysia's campaign ended in the group stage, finishing third in Group A behind Vietnam and Timor Leste.

Malaysia's campaign will begin against Laos on 4.30pm Malaysian time September 4 at the Aung San Stadium. They will then face Singapore (September 6), Timor Leste (8), Cambodia (10), and Thailand (12).