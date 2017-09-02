Nigerians heaped praises on the Super Eagles after a convincing 4-0 defeat of Cameroon in their World Cup qualification fixture in Uyo on Friday.

Take a bow Super Eagles – Nigerians react after emphatic win over Cameroon

First half strikes from Changchun Yatai forward, Odion Ighalo and skipper John Obi Mikel handed the Gernot Rohr’s men a deserved lead before referee Zaghoul Ibrahim Selim Gheal stopped the game for the half-time break.

Chelsea’s Victor Moses and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho completed the damage after restart to ensure the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations champions maintain their dominance at the summit of Group B with nine points from three games.

Pleased with the display of the Gernot Rohr’s men in taming the Indomitable Lions, Nigerians took to Twitter to commend the team’s effort before the return fixture in Yaounde on September 4.



One of my proudest moment as a Nigerian. Thanks @NGSuperEagles . We are one leg in Russia pic.twitter.com/F8LMr7FgFd — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) September 1, 2017



Football is a great unifier and the Super Eagles have done much to unify Nigeria by this win. I celebrate their talent. Go Super Eagles. GEJ — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) September 1, 2017



On this 1st day of September, 2017, the Super Eagles of Nigeria tore apart the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a thrilling 4:0 encounter. pic.twitter.com/F3bm78wqTU — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) September 1, 2017



FT: Nigeria 4-0 Cameroon. A dominant display by Nigeria as they make it 3 wins in 3 matches in their quest to qualify for #Russia2018. pic.twitter.com/zK1qSqzdbn — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) September 1, 2017



Go Nigeria! Very proud of Super Eagles. What a great display of the 'indomitable' Nigerian spirit! May all their games be as good or better! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 1, 2017