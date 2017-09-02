News

Take a bow Super Eagles – Nigerians react after emphatic win over Cameroon

Goal.com

Nigerians heaped praises on the Super Eagles after a convincing 4-0 defeat of Cameroon in their World Cup qualification fixture in Uyo on Friday.

First half strikes from Changchun Yatai forward, Odion Ighalo and skipper John Obi Mikel handed the Gernot Rohr’s men a deserved lead before referee Zaghoul Ibrahim Selim Gheal stopped the game for the half-time break.

Chelsea’s Victor Moses and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho completed the damage after restart to ensure the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations champions maintain their dominance at the summit of Group B with nine points from three games.

Pleased with the display of the Gernot Rohr’s men in taming the Indomitable Lions, Nigerians took to Twitter to commend the team’s effort before the return fixture in Yaounde on September 4.










 

