I-League 2017: Chennai City FC announce dual signing of Amirov and Joachim

I-League side Chennai City FC has announced the signing of forwards Ildar Amirov and Jean-Michel Joachim for the upcoming 2017/18 season.

Kyrgyzstan international Amirov who appeared for Kolkata giants East Bengal in the I-League for a very short period of time last season, will once again grace the tournament in a Chennai shirt.

The striker had joined the Red and Golds in January 2017 but was released by the club within 20 days as his performance was not up to the mark. The Kyrgyz forward started in only two games under then East Bengal coach Trevor James Morgan. The club had later signed Australian forward Chris Payne to replace the player.

Amirov, 29, has been playing for his national side since 2006. He has appeared in 39 matches for Kyrgyzstan scoring only three goals. The forward will head to India ahead of I-League 2017/18 in a bid to improve his reputation in the country which was tarnished during his stint with East Bengal.

The other overseas player who will be donning the club’s jersey is French striker Jean-Michel Joachim or Junior Joachim as he is popularly known.

25-year-old Joachim made his senior debut with former top tier French club AS Nancy’s B team. He was later promoted to the main side where he spent five seasons. During his stint with Nancy, he was sent on loan to French third division club US Boulogne during the 2012/13 season.

In 2017, he joined English League Two side Carlisle United and then after starting in just two matches, the player moved to English sixth division side Kidderminster Harriers FC.