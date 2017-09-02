Michael Olunga beats deadline day to sign for Spanish side

Kenyan striker Michael Olunga has ditched China to sign for FC Girona in Spain.

Michael Olunga beats transfer deadline to sign for Spanish side

A dark cloud was hanging around the future of the former Gor Mahia player, who had been relegated to the reserve bench at Guizhou Zhicheng.

Olunga, who had joined Zhicheng early this year from Swedish side Djurgadens IF on a deal estimated at the region of Sh300m, was axed to the reserve squad as Chinese clubs tried to comply with the newly enacted Chinese Super League, Foreign Quota Rule.

The rule only allows three foreign players to be registered in the first team in any given season. Olunga, who still had a running contract with Guizhou Zhicheng until December 31, 2019, was linked with a move away from China, with Europe being a preferred destination.

The Spanish club have confirmed on their official website that the 23 year-old striker will compete in the attacking line for the Pablo Machin’s side in La Liga this season.

“Kenyan striker Michael Olunga, 23, will complete the Girona attack on the historic premiere of Pablo Machín's team in the highest category of Spanish football. The player is surrendered by Guizhou Zhicheng of the Chinese Superliga," said the statement on Girona website.

The towering Olunga started his career as a student at the Liberty Sport Academy in Nairobi and between 2013; he played for Tusker, Thika United and Gor Mahia of Kenyan in the Premier League.

In February 2016, he made his leap into Europe and signed for Djurgardens IF in Sweden, where he scored 12 goals in 27 matches. After one year in Swedish football, he joined Chinese top side Zhicheng Guizhou Hengfeng.

Girona Futbol Club, S.A.D. is a Spanish football club based in Girona, in the autonomous community of Catalonia. Founded on 23 July 1930, it plays in La Liga, having been promoted at the end of the 2016–17 season.

Girona holds its home matches at the 13,500-capacity Estadi Montilivi. The club also has youth and amateur women's teams for competition.