Chiellini out of Spain, Israel clashes with ankle injury

Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out of Italy's World Cup qualifiers with Spain and Israel due to an ankle injury.

The Juventus defender picked up the problem during training and has returned to Turin for treatment.

"Giorgio Chiellini will not be available to head coach [Gian Piero] Ventura for the next two Azzurri matches with Spain and Israel," Italy confirmed on Friday.

"The Juventus defender sustained a right ankle injury and, following medical checks and diagnosis, left Coverciano to return to Turin for treatment."

It is unknown whether Chiellini could be at risk of missing Juve's Serie A clash with Chievo on September 9 or the Champions League trip to Barcelona on the following Tuesday.

Italy are second in Group G after six matches, level on points with leaders Spain, ahead of the showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.