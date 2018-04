Ajax Cape Town have confirmed the transfer of Dean Solomons and Leo Thethani to parent club Ajax Amsterdam.

Ajax Cape Town youngsters Thethani and Solomons Dutch giants Ajax

The two South Africa internationals signed three-year contracts and will link up with their new teammates upon their return from the SA U20 national duty.

“Ajax Cape Town wish both players the best of luck on their new venture and hope to see them in the Ajax Amsterdam Eredivisie team in the not so distant future‚” the Urban Warrios said in a statement.