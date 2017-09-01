Kenyan striker Michael Olunga is most likely to play in Guizhou Zhicheng reserve team for the remainder of the season.

Dark future looms for Michael Olunga as transfer window shuts

Olunga, who joined Zhicheng early this season from Swedish side Djurgadens IF on a deal in the region of Sh300 million, has since been relegated to the reserve squad as Chinese clubs try to comply with the newly enacted Chinese Super League, Foreign Quota Rule.

The rule allows only three foreign players to be registered in the first team in any given season. Olunga, who still has a running contract with Guizhou Zhicheng until December 31, 2019, was linked with a move away from China, with Europe being a preferred destination.

But the dream of forcing a move away from far East is most likely to hit a snag following the closure of the transfer window of most European leagues last Thursday midnight.

Olunga, who is currently valued at Sh45 million, withdrew from Harambee Stars squad that is set to take on Mozambique in a friendly match on Saturday, September 2 in Maputo.

The Spanish side, Girona FC is the latest side to be linked with the former Gor Mahia, Tusker and Thika United striker, who has until Friday to force a move before La Liga window closes at midnight.