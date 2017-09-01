Wilfried Bony has sealed a return to Swansea from Manchester City on transfer deadline day, penning a two-year contract.

Bony seals Swansea return in deadline day move from Man City

Bony underwent a medical earlier on Thursday ahead of a reported £12million move, with Fernando Llorente leaving to join Tottenham.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international left Swansea for Manchester City in 2015 but failed to establish himself at the Etihad Stadium and spent an underwhelming season on loan at Stoke City last campaign.

A statement from the Swans on the club’s official website read: “Bony has signed a two-year deal, with the option of a third, at the Liberty Stadium after the Swans paid an undisclosed fee for the Ivory Coast international.

“Bony, who has opted for squad number two, returns to South Wales just over two-and-a-half years after he left the Swans for City in a deal worth up to £28 million.

“He was a huge fans’ favourite during his first spell as a Swan, when he established himself as one of the Premier League’s leading frontmen.

“Bony originally signed for the Swans from Vitesse Arnhem, where he had an exceptional goalscoring record, in a club-record deal in the summer of 2013.

“He netted 34 goals in 70 appearances – only 56 of which were starts – and became a focal point of the Swans side.”

The return of Bony completed a positive day of business for Paul Clement’s side, with a shock loan deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches already wrapped up.