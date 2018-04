Watford have completed the signing of defender Marvin Zeegelaar from Sporting CP.

Zeegelaar signs four-year deal at Watford to bolster defensive ranks

Zeegelaar moves to Vicarage Road on a four-year deal after making 37 appearances for Sporting, who he joined in 2016 after a spell with Primeira Liga rivals Rio Ave.

The 22-year-old left-back will wear the number 22 shirt for Watford.