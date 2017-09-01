Mamelodi Sundowns have bolstered their defensive department with the addition of South African international Rivaldo Coetzee.

Rivaldo Coetzee joins Mamelodi Sundowns

The 20-year-old only recently returned from overseas following a failed medical which saw his proposed move to Scottish giants Celtic fall through at the very last moment. Coetzee has long been on the radar of the Tshwane giants, but recent reports suggested that Orlando Pirates were also plotting a move for the Ajax Cape Town youngster.

However, Sundowns have been quick to renew their interest in Coetzee and have subsequently snapped up Coetzee with only hours remaining in the July/August transfer window. The Kakamas-born defender will now join several new faces at Chloorkop as Pitso Mosimane’s side have already roped in the trio of Oupa Manyisa, George Lebese and Ghanaian international goalkeeper Razak Brimah during the current transfer window.

Despite the defender’s tender age, he has already become a stalwart of the national team, and Coetzee will now be expected to marshal the line alongside the likes of Motjeka Madisha, and Wayne Arendse at the Tshwane-based outfit.