Oxlade-Chamberlain inherits Liverpool squad number from departed cult hero

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has taken the No.21 jersey at Liverpool last worn by club hero Lucas Leiva.

The England international completed a £35 million move to Anfield from Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

His arrival bolsters the midfield options available to Jurgen Klopp, with the 24-year-old helping to fill the void created by Lucas’ departure to Lazio.

Not only will he be stepping into the Brazilian’s boots on Merseyside, he will do so wearing the same squad number.



The number @Alex_OxChambo will wear at #LFC...  https://t.co/B0xiKSDYqE pic.twitter.com/IRmrtTe6fL

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2017

Oxlade-Chamberlain had been number 15 at Arsenal prior to his departure from the Emirates Stadium.

He is taking on a new challenge after six years in north London, where he made 198 appearances in all competitions and scored 20 goals.

Klopp moved to secure his signature on the back of a bright start to the 2017-18 campaign which has Liverpool sat second in the Premier League table with seven points from three fixtures.

Olxade-Chamberlain will get the opportunity to help them build on that opening and make his debut for the club when the Reds return to domestic competition with a trip to Manchester City on September 9.

