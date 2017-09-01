Liverpool's Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg in £6m season-long loan deal

Wolfsburg have completed the signing of Divock Origi on a season-long deal from Liverpool for a £6 million loan fee.

The Bundesliga club will also cover the wages of the Belgium striker, who departs Anfield in search of greater game time.

The 22-year-old was omitted from the last two matchday squads, with Jurgen Klopp stocked with explosive attacking quality and Dominic Solanke impressing since his summer switch following the expiry of his contract at Chelsea.