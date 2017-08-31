Iconic Aussie football expert Mike Cockerill dies

One of Australia's most respected football experts, Mike Cockerill, has died of cancer at the age of 56.

Cockerill (R) during his time with Football Federation Australia.

News of the iconic journalist's passing was confirmed during Fox Sports' coverage of the Socceroos' qualifier against Japan on Thursday night.

Cockerill was a much-loved figure in Australian football, having covered the code here for more than three decades.

A chief football writer for the Sydney Morning Herald, Cockerill's extensive career also included commentating duties for Fox Sports and a stint with Football Federation Australia.

Cockerill covered numerous World Cups, Olympic Games tournaments, Socceroos World Cup qualifying campaigns, as well as the A-League, W-League and the National Soccer League.

He was inducted into the Football Federation of Australia Hall of Honour in 2011 for outstanding off-field contributions to football.

The footballing community reacted to news of Cockerill's death with great sadness, paying tribute to his enormous contribution to the game in Australia.

We've lost a giant of Australian football today. Vale Mike Cockerill. — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) August 31, 2017

RIP Mike Cockerill.

The afterlife just got a huge shot of football passion.#legend — Adam Peacock (@adampeacock3) August 31, 2017

Oh no. Mike Cockerill. Laughed, argued and drank with him. Learnt much about football, journalism and life from him. Shattering news.#RIP — Richard Hinds (@rdhinds) August 31, 2017

Hugely saddened by the passing of Mike Cockerill. A giant of journalism & football. A regular in @SydneyFC media game. Will be sorely missed pic.twitter.com/Cx9bhXVmZa — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) August 31, 2017

Absolutely awful news of the death of my long time colleague Mike Cockerill covered many world cups and major games with him absolute pro — Michael Lynch (@micklynch57) August 31, 2017

That is just horrific news about Mike Cockerill. So sad. A man who simply loved Australian Football. @Socceroos - deliver for him tonight. — Daniel Garb (@DanielGarb) August 31, 2017

Some of Cockerill's former colleagues at Fox Sports were quick to pay their respects to the 56-year-old.

"He was a wonderful person and a superb broadcaster and journalist - one of the true greats of the craft," Fox Sports head of live sport Steve Crawley said.

"He was a giant for football in journalism in this country. His contribution will never be forgotten," Mark Bosnich added.

"Mike was greatly respected," said Robbie Slater.

"A really top man. We pass on all our best to his family."