Messi's touching gesture for teary young fan

Lionel Messi brightened one teary young fan's day after the boy was barred by security trying to approach the Argentine star.

Messi was with the Argentina squad in Montevideo to prepare for Friday morning's (AEST) World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

The Barcelona ace noticed the young supporter being turned away by an official as he tried to get a closer look at his footballing hero.

The young boy looked close to tears until Messi, courtesy of his considerable influence, ordered the security guard to let the boy approach the team.

Embracing the youngster in his arms, Messi posed for a selfie with the boy who emerged afterwards with a beaming smile on his face and a photo he'll cherish forever.

The incident brought back memories of Brazilian Neymar's world cup heroics against South Africa when he snatched a little supporter off security after the boy was reprimanded for invading the pitch.

Messi will be hoping good karma from his own lovely gesture comes his and Argentina's way in their crunch clash with the Uruguayans.

With leaders Brazil already locking up their place at next year's tournament, the Argentineans face an uphill task to qualify directly for next year's showpiece in Russia.

Colombia are second in the standings on 24 points while Uruguay and Chile occupy the other two automatic spots on 23 points.

It means that fifth-placed Argentina have little margin for error as they head to Montevideo's Estadio Centenario for the latest instalment of their historic rivalry with the Uruguayans.

Argentina have spluttered their way through the qualifiers so far, notching only six wins in 14 games, but have shown signs of life under new coach Jorge Sampaoli.